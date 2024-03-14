Marte went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Getting the start in right field and batting fifth, Marte flied out to center field in the second inning before popping out to second base in the fourth. The Mets were hoping the 35-year-old outfielder would return to form after a healthy offseason, but so far this spring Marte is batting a worrying .091 (2-for-22) with zero extra-base hits or steals and a 1:3 BB:K. He's still locked into the starting role in right field and has time yet in camp to turn things around, but after he posted a career-worst .248 batting average and .625 OPS in 2023, expectations for Marte have never been lower.