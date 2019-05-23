Nido went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being lifted for Wilson Ramos in the seventh inning of Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The Mets' backup catcher has gone 4-for-22 (.182) in May with nine strikeouts in eight games, although he does have a homer and two RBI. Barring an injury to Ramos, Nido's playing time and fantasy value will remain erratic at best.