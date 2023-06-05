Nido is expected to be designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters for Omar Narvaez (calf), Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The Mets will go with Francisco Alvarez and Narvaez as their catching combination as Nido gets squeezed out of a job. Nido is regarded as a terrific defender, but that part of his game has taken a step back this season and he's been worse than ever as a hitter with a lowly .278 OPS. Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that the Mets are expected to trade Nido.