The Mets designated Nido for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for fellow catcher Omar Narvaez (calf), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list prior to Tuesday's series opener in Atlanta. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are expected to find a taker for Nido via trade, but if a deal can't be finalized within the next few days, the veteran backstop will be exposed to waivers. The 29-year-old was hitting just .125 over 61 plate appearances on the season but was valued by the Mets for his defensive acumen.