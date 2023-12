Sano is hitting .182 with two home runs and a .750 OPS in 27 games for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League

Sano worked out for MLB teams last winter but didn't find an offer that worked amid concerns about his health in coming back from a 2022 knee injury. It looks like Sano could try to sign with a MLB team this winter, but he'll likely need to prove himself in the minors or another league before receiving another big league opportunity.