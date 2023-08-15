Harvey (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Harvey will return to the Nationals' bullpen ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox after missing about four weeks with a right elbow strain. He'll probably operate mostly as a setup man down the stretch with Kyle Finnegan continuing to flourish in the closer role.
