Harvey gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to record his 12th save of the season in a win over the Red Sox.

Making his second appearance since being activated from the injured list earlier in the week, Harvey handled setup duties while Kyle Finnegan continues to close for the Nationals. With Finnegan having converted eight straight save chances over the last month or so, Harvey may not work back into the ninth-inning mix down the stretch, but his 2.98 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 42.1 innings on the season still give him fantasy value in deeper formats.