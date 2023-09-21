Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Thursday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Although the switch-hitting Vargas holds a .773 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, he'll get a day off against Max Fried on Thursday. Carter Kieboom will start at third base instead while batting fifth.
