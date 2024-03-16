Wood was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
No reason has been given for the change, but manager Davey Martinez noted that an explanation will be provided at the conclusion of Saturday's game. Wood is slashing .324/.457/.649 with three home runs and five RBI over 37 at-bats in spring training.
