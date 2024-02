Winker signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Winker has been in a tailspin the last two seasons, slashing just .214/.337/.318 between the Mariners and Brewers while battling multiple injuries. The Nationals will hope the player who had an .888 OPS from 2017-21 can reemerge. Winker should be in the mix at designated hitter and left field against right-handed pitching.