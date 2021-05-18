Corbin was activated from the paternity list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Corbin was away from the team for four days, which coincided nicely with the gap between his starts. The lefty's 6.19 ERA on the season remains quite poor, but that's mainly the productive of a disastrous pair of outings to begin the year, as he owns a 3.00 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his last four trips to the mound. Paolo Espino was optioned in a corresponding move.