Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Disappoints in 20 starts at High-A
Sedlock (forearm) finished 2017 with a 5.90 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 20 starts for High-A Frederick.
The right-handed prospect ended the campaign a bit early after suffering a strain in his throwing arm, but Sedlock had shown enough by the time he was shut down. It certainly wasn't the sophomore season 2016's first-round pick had hoped for, as opponents ripped Sedlock for a .313 BAA while pounding out 11 home runs over 90 innings. His efforts certainly don't warrant a promotion next year, so look for Sedlock to open 2018 right back in Frederick.
