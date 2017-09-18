Sedlock (forearm) finished 2017 with a 5.90 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 20 starts for High-A Frederick.

The right-handed prospect ended the campaign a bit early after suffering a strain in his throwing arm, but Sedlock had shown enough by the time he was shut down. It certainly wasn't the sophomore season 2016's first-round pick had hoped for, as opponents ripped Sedlock for a .313 BAA while pounding out 11 home runs over 90 innings. His efforts certainly don't warrant a promotion next year, so look for Sedlock to open 2018 right back in Frederick.