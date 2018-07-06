Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Swats two homers in loss
Schoop went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Twins.
Schoop provided just about all the offense for Baltimore in this one as the rest of his lineup just couldn't get anything going. The 26-year-old infielder has 10 long balls on the year after cranking 32 last season. His slash line is also sitting at an unsightly .207/.249/.375 and was hitting under .200 earlier this week.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Missing second straight contest•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Bashes two homers in first game of doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Activated from DL; starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.