Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Swats two homers in loss

Schoop went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Twins.

Schoop provided just about all the offense for Baltimore in this one as the rest of his lineup just couldn't get anything going. The 26-year-old infielder has 10 long balls on the year after cranking 32 last season. His slash line is also sitting at an unsightly .207/.249/.375 and was hitting under .200 earlier this week.