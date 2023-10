Mateo went 0-for-1 with one RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Boston.

While Mateo didn't start Saturday's game, he managed to make an impact after pinch running for Adley Rutschman in the seventh frame. The shortstop stole two bases and managed to cross home plate twice despite only receiving one at-bat. Mateo is now up to 32 pilfers on the year while slashing .218/.268/.341.