Mateo is likely to provide depth in the infield and outfield in 2024, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With Gunnar Henderson set to see most of his playing time at shortstop, Mateo is without a full-time spot in the Orioles' lineup. Mateo got some work in at second base over the winter and has previously played center field in his career. In Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Mateo also started in right field and shifted to left during the contest. He's gone 9-for-32 (.281) with two home runs and six RBI in spring training, but he has yet to steal a base during Grapefruit League play. Speed and defense are his top skills, but it's looking like a short-side platoon role may be a best-case scenario for Mateo to begin 2024. It's more likely he sees most of his time as a late-game replacement.