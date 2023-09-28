Mateo went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Mateo reached the 30-steal mark for the second year in a row, and he did it with four thefts over his last 10 contests. The shortstop has regularly been in the lineup versus southpaws lately, but he's seen minimal playing time versus righties. For the season, Mateo has a .219/.270/.344 slash line with seven home runs, 33 RBI and 56 runs scored over 112 contests, but he's hit just .180 with one homer since the start of May.