Scott struck out the side in the eighth inning of Friday's 3-1 win over Cleveland to earn a hold.

The southpaw efficiently needed just 10 pitches, six of which were swinging strikes. Scott has strung together five scoreless innings in his last six appearances. The reliever has a 3.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB with 11 holds and a 2-3 record through 23.1 innings. While he's not in the mix for closing duties, he continues to see high-leverage work.