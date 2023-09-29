Wells picked up the save Thursday against the Red Sox. He didn't strike out a batter over a perfect inning.

Usual closer Yennier Cano worked part of the eighth inning, retiring a pair of batters before Cionel Perez closed out the frame, leaving Wells to take the mound in the ninth. The starter-turned-reliever delivered a perfect inning to secure his first save from 2021. Though Cano should be expected to handle most of the ninth inning work until Felix Bautista (elbow) returns, Wells could earn more high-leverage work if he continues to produce.