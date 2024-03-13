Wells allowed one run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout over four innings versus the Rays on Tuesday.

Wells gave up a solo home run to Randy Arozarena, but was otherwise in control for his second spring start. Wells is doing his part to earn a spot in the rotation to start the season, as the Orioles will be missing John Means (elbow) and Kyle Bradish (elbow). After starting 2023 as a starter and pitching well, Wells faded in July and dealt with arm fatigue after getting optioned to the minors. The right-hander may not be a starter for all of 2024 either, but if he can carry over his strong spring into the regular season, he could make some tough decisions pop up for manager Brandon Hyde.