Cano picked up the save during Sunday's 5-3 win over Detroit, tossing 1.1 perfect innings while striking out two.

Cano entered a 4-3 game in the eighth with two on and two out. He struck out Jake Rogers to escape the jam, and with Felix Bautista likely unavailable after pitching three of the last four days, Cano came back out for the ninth. He retired Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene in order to secure his second save in as many tries. Cano hasn't allowed a hit, run or walk across nine outings (11 innings) and has 12 strikeouts.