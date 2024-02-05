Padres manager Mike Shildt said last week that Tatis is "strongly penciled in to play right field," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The skipper noted that things can eventually change, but he has no expectation at this juncture that Tatis will play a position other than right field. Tatis has been mentioned previously as a possibility in center field and seemingly has the athleticism to do it, but the 25-year-old has indicated a preference to remain in right and it looks like his wish will be granted. Also worth noting is that, with the dimensions at Petco Park, right field is a more difficult spot to play there than it is at most other venues.