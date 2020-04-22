Padres' Gabriel Arias: Likely addition to 40-man roster
Arias is expected to be added to the Padres' 40-man roster following the 2020 season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Arias is expected to open the campaign at the Double-A level after slashing .302/.339/.470 with High-A Lake Elsinore last season. His age (he recently turned 20) and strong defense add to his attractiveness as a prospect, so the Padres will likely find a place for him on the 40-man roster during the next offseason as long as he continues on his current trajectory and is not traded elsewhere. While Arias has the range and plus-plus arm to excel at shortstop, Fernando Tatis seems to have locked down that position in San Diego for the foreseeable future.
-
