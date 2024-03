Guardians manager Stephen Vogt announced Friday that Brayan Rocchio will begin the season as the club's primary shortstop, priming Arias to fill a utility role, Tom Withers of the Associated Pressreports.

Arias had a chance to win the shortstop job but posted a .623 OPS across 37 plate appearances during spring training. The 24-year-old will still make the roster as a utility option, but he likely won't see enough playing time to be relevant in fantasy.