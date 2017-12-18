Padres' Jordan Lyles: Agrees to major-league deal
Lyles signed a one-year, $750,000 with the Padres on Sunday, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lyles will likely compete for a spot in the starting rotation after re-signing with the Padres. He struggled mightily at the major-league level in 2017, allowing a 7.75 ERA over 69.2 innings pitched. The 27-year-old right-hander has failed to post an ERA under 5.00 since 2014 but will attempt to resurrect his career in what will be his second year with San Diego.
