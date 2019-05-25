Naylor went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI in a 19-4 rout of the Blue Jays on Saturday.

After going hitless in his MLB debut, Naylor checked in with his first three major-league hits in the second spot in the order. The 21-year-old had been mashing in Triple-A to earn the callup, so hopefully he can continue to translate his impressive power and excellent plate discipline to the big club and earn regular at-bats from manager Andy Green.