Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.

He took MacKenzie Gore, one of the players he was traded for last season, deep in the fourth inning for his ninth homer of the year. Soto's had a bumpy beginning to his Padres tenure, but the 24-year-old is having a fantastic May, batting .343 (24-for-70) over 19 games with four home runs, four steals, seven runs and 11 RBI.