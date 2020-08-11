Manager Jayce Tingler said after Monday's game that Yates has "soreness in his body," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. However, Tingler said there's still a "great chance [Yates]'ll be in there" for the next save opportunity.

Drew Pomeranz got the save chance Monday and shut the door on the Dodgers on 12 pitches to earn his third save of the season. Yates struggled in his first few appearances, though there was no mention of an injury at the time, with the right-hander pointing instead to some mechanical issues. Apparently Yates is ailing a bit after all, and Tingler said they're "not going to push it," but if the skipper is to be taken at his word, it's not something that's a threat to push Yates to the IL.