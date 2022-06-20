Machado (ankle) is on the bench for Monday's game against Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado left Sunday's game against the Rockies with a left ankle sprain after he stepped awkwardly on first base. He doesn't yet have a clear timeline for his return, but he'll miss at least one game. CJ Abrams, who was recalled Monday to give the Padres extra infield depth with Machado unavailable, will enter the lineup at shortstop, with Ha-Seong Kim sliding to cover Machado's vacated spot at third base.