Machado (elbow) is starting as San Diego's designated hitter for Saturday's Cactus League matchup against the Brewers.

Machado sat out the Padres' first few spring training games as he continued to work his way back from offseason elbow surgery, but it now seems he's ready to at least serve in a DH role. It remains unclear whether or not Machado will be able to cover third base by the time the Padres open the season against the Dodgers on March 20.