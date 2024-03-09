Machado will restart his throwing program Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Machado had been on a break from throwing as he continues to recover from an offseason elbow surgery. There is still no timeline in place for Machado to return to third base, but it will almost certainly come after the Dodgers' first series against San Diego. In the meantime, he has done well as the Padres' DH this spring, going 4-for-12 with an RBI across seven games.