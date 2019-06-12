Padres' Matt Strahm: Rejoining rotation Thursday
Strahm (ribs) is scheduled to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Thursday at Colorado, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Strahm landed on the IL with the rib strain after his last start June 2 and will return to the Friars after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 27-year-old has a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB through 60.1 innings this season.
