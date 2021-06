Crismatt (2-1) earned the win versus Cincinnati on Saturday. He allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings.

Crismatt kept the game tied at 5-5 from the sixth to the eighth innings. San Diego's offense then pulled ahead with a Ha-Seong Kim homer in the bottom of the eighth, and Mark Melancon converted a save to earn Crismatt a win. The 26-year-old has been solid in a bulk-relief role this year with a 2.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings.