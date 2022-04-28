The Padres selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
He previously joined the Padres' taxi squad Wednesday after Wil Myers (thumb) exited Tuesday's win over the Reds with an injury, but Thompson will now make the jump to the 28-man active roster after Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale. The lefty-hitting Matt Beaty will pick up a second straight start in right field Thursday and is likely to serve as Myers' primary replacement, though the righty-hitting Thompson could be viewed as a short-side platoon option at the position. Prior to his promotion, the 31-year-old Thompson slashed .316./385/.860 with nine home runs and a stolen base across 65 plate appearances at El Paso.