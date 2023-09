Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Rockies.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the ninth, however, Bogaerts stepped up and launched a two-out, two-run home run to plate Trent Grisham and win the ballgame. Bogaerts has collected multiple hits in five consecutive contests, a span in which he's 11-for-23 (.478) with six runs scored and three RBI while striking out at a 12 percent clip.