Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Bogaerts didn't get a chance to go for the home run he needed for the cycle, but he showed off some impressive speed Monday. He stole home and hit his first triple of the season in the contest, which was his fifth multi-hit effort over his last six games. The shortstop is up to a .279/.348/.433 slash line with 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 75 runs scored, 17 steals and 29 doubles through 144 contests. He hit leadoff Monday with Ha-Seong Kim (abdomen) out of the lineup -- Bogaerts has primarily hit fifth over the last month.