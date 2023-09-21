Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

After struggling for much of the year, Bogaerts is putting together a massive finish to his first season with the Padres. The shortstop has reeled off six straight multi-hit performances, and through 17 games in September he's batting .471 (32-for-68) with nine doubles, a triple, four homers, five steals, eight RBI and 19 runs. Bogaerts needs just one more home run and two more stolen bases to record his first career 20-20 campaign.