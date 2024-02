Darvish (elbow) threw another live batting practice session Friday and expects his next outing to be in a Cactus League game, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish's goal is to be ready to go for the Padres' series against the Dodgers on March 20-21 in South Korea and all indications to this point are that it should be attainable. The veteran right-hander missed the final month of last season with a bone spur in his right elbow but has been throwing this spring without restrictions.