Darvish tossed 3.2 innings against the Dodgers in a no-decision in South Korea on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Darvish began his outing inauspiciously by walking Mookie Betts on a pitch-clock-violation ball four, but he retired six of the next seven batters to get through two frames unscathed. However, the Dodgers made him work in the third, putting three straight runners on base with two outs. While Darvish was able to escape without giving up any runs by striking out Max Muncy with the bases loaded, the 32 pitches he threw in the frame led to him being pulled before he could get through four full innings. The short start isn't much of a surprise given the nature of the mid-March Opening Day assignment, and Darvish should be able to work up to a higher pitch count as he settles in to the regular season.