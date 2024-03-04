Darvish tossed 3.1 innings against Seattle in a Cactus League game Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Darvish served up a two-run homer to Cade Marlowe in the second inning, but he was otherwise pretty sharp, throwing 30 of 46 pitches for strikes and punching out six batters. All three of the hits he surrendered aside from the long ball were singles, one of which was a pop-up that was lost in the sun and another that didn't leave the infield. Darvish has fanned nine hitters without issuing a walk over 5.1 frames this spring, and he looks to be on track to face the Dodgers in one of two contests in South Korea that will open the MLB regular season March 20-21.