Padres manager Mike Shildt said last week that Darvish (elbow) will have no limitations in spring training, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Shildt noted that Darvish has been throwing bullpen sessions without issue and has even faced a few hitters already. It's certainly a good sign after the 37-year-old missed the final month of last season with a bone spur in his right elbow. Darvish finished 2023 with a disappointing 4.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 141:43 K:BB through 136.1 innings. While he looks to be trending in a good direction, Darvish will remain a health risk in 2024 given his age and how last season concluded.