Lively won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game July 9 as part of a doubleheader. It's unclear if the Phillies will push Lively's scheduled start back to Tuesday or choose to skip him altogether and give Aaron Nola the ball. Given Nola threw just 68 pitches in his season debut, manager Gabe Kapler seems likely to keep his well rested ace on schedule Tuesday, which would push Lively's next start to Saturday against the Marlins.