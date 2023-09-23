Kimbrel blew the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mets. He allowed one run on one hit and no walks while striking out one over one inning.

Upon entering the ninth inning with a one run lead, Kimbrel made quick work of Ronny Mauricio, inducing a flyout on three pitches. However, the next batter, Brett Baty, crushed a 432-foot solo shot to hand the Phillies reliever his fourth blown save of the season. Kimbrel hadn't blown a save since Aug. 30 against the Angels, throwing eight scoreless innings over that span. He has produced a 3.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88:28 K:BB and 23 saves over 66 innings this year.