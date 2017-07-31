Neris (4-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect the win during Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

The Phillies scored in the bottom of the ninth to provide Neris with his fourth win of the season, and the righty also has collected nine saves. He's locked into a high-leverage role, which should continue to provide Neris with opportunities to chip in the odd win and save. He also sports a serviceable 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 for the campaign.