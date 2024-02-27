Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto is on track to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday versus Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto and first baseman Bryce Harper have been spectators for the Phillies' first four spring games, but neither is dealing with an injury and both are just getting extra time to ramp up before being thrust into action. Because Realmuto will likely shoulder one of the heavier workloads among all catchers in the league during the upcoming season, the Phillies will likely ease up on his usage during the spring and instead hand Garrett Stubbs, Rafael Marchan (back) and Cam Gallagher more opportunities behind the dish. Largely because of the high volume of starts he's historically handled, Realmuto will likely continue to be drafted as a top-five fantasy catcher, even though he may be more of a neutral rather than a positive asset in batting average these days after he hit .252 while striking out at a career-worst 25.7 percent clip in 2023.