Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he expects Schwarber (groin) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Thursday versus the Red Sox, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber was a precautionary late scratch from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after feeling something in his right groin in the weight room, but he's expected to be fine. The designated hitter has had a rough spring so far, going 2-for-24 with 11 strikeouts.