Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Earns another start

Velasquez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez re-entered the rotation over the weekend and didn't disappoint, holding this same Marlins squad to one run on one hit (a solo home run) while striking out five and issuing no walks in five innings. That performance will afford him another turn through the rotation, though Velasquez will need to keep reining in long balls and free passes if he's to permanently stick as the Phillies' fifth starter. His 2.1 HR/9 and 10.3 BB% on the season represent his worst and second-worst marks of his career.