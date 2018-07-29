Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Walks season-high five

Velasquez gave up two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four in five innings Saturday against the Reds. He did not factor in the decision.

Velasquez's five walks represent a season high, but he was able to strike out the final two batters he faced to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning, limiting the damage. He has now allowed just five runs over his last 27 innings, striking out 25 over that stretch. Velasquez should make his next start either Thursday or Friday against the Marlins.