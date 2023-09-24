Falter allowed eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Falter logged just one inning as an opener in his previous outing, but it's unclear if he was slated to return to more of a traditional starting role Saturday. The lefty hurler didn't earn a chance to go very deep as he was pummeled for eight runs in just two frames. The Reds knocked three homers against Falter, including two in the first inning. Perhaps the only positive part of the pitcher's outing was that Pittsburgh was able to overcome a 9-0 deficit to pick up a victory and protect Falter from taking the loss. Despite the short outing, Falter tossed 57 pitches, so he presumably will have just one more chance to take the mound before the end of the campaign.