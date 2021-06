Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczak said Wednesday that Malone has been shut down recently due to a sore right lat, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Malone made three appearances for Low-A Bradenton to begin the year and tossed 3.2 scoreless relief innings. He was reassigned to the GCL Pirates at the end of May, but he hasn't yet appeared in a game with his new club. It's not yet clear when the 20-year-old will be able to return.