The Pirates don't expect Malone (shoulder) to face any restrictions at minor-league camp during spring training, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Malone has been beset by a series of injuries since entering the professional ranks in 2019 as a first-round pick of the Pirates, tossing just 27 innings over the past four seasons. He underwent surgery in mid-August to address a labral issue in his right shoulder, but the 22-year-old has apparently recovered well from the procedure and looks as though he'll be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. Expect him to begin the campaign with one of the Pirates' lower-level minor-league affiliates.